King Charles will enjoy a Red Arrows display and a military procession for Trooping the Colour 2026, a grand event to mark his official birthday, which costs around £10million.

The historic event will be back on Saturday, June 13, with the fly-over coordinated to bring the finale at around 1pm.

King Charles will be joined by key members of the royal family, including his son Prince William, daughter-in-law Kate Middleton, and his wife, Queen Camilla.

Prince Harry and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor will not be attending, but other members of the family might be at Buckingham Palace for the occasion.

There will also be a gun salute and a military procession.

Here is how much the events cost the taxpayer.

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