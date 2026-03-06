How much will MPs get paid when salaries rise?
UK votes for pay rise to take salaries up to nearly £100,000, but where do politicians earn the most and least?
The basic salary of MPs will rise to nearly £100,000 from next month and a further pay increase will be seen before the next election, under government plans.
The Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority, which decides the amount, has said the rise is necessary as the role of a Member of Parliament has evolved.
“They are dealing with higher levels of complex casework, and abuse and intimidation towards MPs and their staff has been growing,” the authority’s chairman Richard Lloyd said.
However, the Taxpayers Alliance has hit out at the move, with chief executive John O'Connell stating: "After years of broken promises, falling living standards and deteriorating public services, MPs are being rewarded for failure with a princely pay boost."
Here is the situation as it stands.
How much are British MPs paid?
British Members of Parliament have taken home a base salary of £93,904, plus expenses, since April 2025. This year it will rise 5% to £98,599.
Thirty years ago, the basic salary was £34,000 but it has tripled in that time and by 2029, MPs will earn £110,000.
Expenses that are available to MPs include the cost of running an office and having a second home if their constituency is not in London.
There are different salaries for ministers, with the prime minister taking home £160,000, with other expenses also on top of this.
Which country has the best and worst-paid politicians?
UK MPs will be paid more highly than they would be in many other countries, but are by no means among the best paid in the world.
Among the worst paid are MPs in Burundi, who earn just £525 a year, according to Yahoo Finance, which ranks only above Cuban politicians who work for free.
The 450 MPs in Ukraine earn £6,510 but do get free accommodation in Kyiv, while Indian MPs earn £6,510, which is double the national average wage. In China, it is around £14,000.
Among the best paid are Austria (£108,000 per year per MP), Italy (£109,000), Singapore (£113,000), Canada (£113,000), Australia (£117,00), while US Congress members might be the best paid in the world, taking home £128,405.