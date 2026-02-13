How much are NHS staff paid? Union 'insulted' by rise offer
Wes Streeting says offer is above key rate of inflation
More than 1.4 million NHS workers will receive a 3.3% pay rise from April, but unions have called the rise “an insult”.
Wes Streeting offered the rise after medics held strikes over the Christmas period, the health secretary stating it was above the Office for Budget Responsibility's forecast inflation of 2.2%.
“It will be in pay packets from April for the first time in six years,” he said. “We have listened to the workforce and understand the difficulties they face when pay awards are not delivered.”
However, the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) and Royal College of Midwives (RCM) have disputed the figures, which the unions say do not take rising prices into account.
Professor Nicola Ranger, the RCN’s general secretary, said: “Unless inflation falls, the government is forcing a very real pay cut on its NHS workers.
“This knife-edge gameplaying is no way to treat people who prop up a system in crisis.”
How much are NHS staff paid?
The NHS publishes its pay scales which offer a standardised wage for its one million plus staff based on their experience and job type.
There are slight differences in pay requirements between England & Wales, which standardises a 37.5 hour week, and Scotland, where a 37 hour week is the norm. There are also differences in pay in Northern Ireland.
For NHS staff
For non doctors, the lowest amount paid is £22,816, offered to the most junior medics in Northern Ireland, while the top and most experienced earners in Scotland have a £117,000 top end pay packet - the highest on offer.
These bands apply to staff who are: Physiotherapists, occupational therapists, speech and language therapists, psychotherapists and cognitive behaviour therapists, clinical psychologists, other psychologists, therapy professionals not elsewhere classified, midwifery nurses, registered community nurses, registered specialist nurses, registered nurse practitioners, registered mental health nurses, registered children's nurses, other registered nursing professionals, pharmacists, optometrists, medical radiographers, paramedics, podiatrists, other health professionals not elsewhere classified, and social workers.
NHS Pay Bands: Band 3:
- England - £24,071
- Scotland - £26,869
- Wales - £24,433
- Northern Ireland - £22,816
Band 4:
- England - £26,530
- Scotland - £29,116
- Wales - £26,928
- Northern Ireland - £25,147
Band 5:
- England - £29,970
- Scotland - £31,892
- Wales - £30,420
- Northern Ireland - £28,407
Band 6:
- England - £37,338
- Scotland - £39,912
- Wales - £37,898
- Northern Ireland - £35,392
Band 7:
- England - £46,148
- Scotland - £48,788
- Wales - £46,840
- Northern Ireland - £43,742
Band 8a:
- England - £53,755
- Scotland - £60,126
- Wales - £54,550
- Northern Ireland - £50,952
Band 8b:
- England - £62,215
- Scotland - £70,986
- Wales - £63,150
- Northern Ireland - £58,972
Band 8c:
- England - £74,290
- Scotland - £83,837
- Wales - £75,405
- Northern Ireland - £70,417
Band 8d:
- England - £88,168
- Scotland - £99,534
- Wales - £89,491
- Northern Ireland - £83,571
Band 9:
- England - £105,385
- Scotland - £117,732
- Wales - £106,967
- Northern Ireland - £99,891
Bands are worked out based on experience and job type, and these are the rates with the pay rise not added.
Doctors and specialist jobs
These are the pro rata rates for doctors and other roles in England only on a 37.5 hour week.
Junior doctors:
- Foundation year 1 (F1) and equivalent - £36,616
- Foundation year 2 (F2) and equivalent - £42,008
- Specialty registrar (StR) at ST/CT1-2 and equivalent - £49,909
- Specialty registrar (StR) at CT/ST3 and above - £61,825
Other roles:
- Specialty doctor and equivalent - £59,175
- Salaried General practitioner (GP) and equivalent - £73,113
- Specialist doctor and equivalent - £96,990
- Consultant and equivalent - £105,504