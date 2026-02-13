More than 1.4 million NHS workers will receive a 3.3% pay rise from April, but unions have called the rise “an insult”.

Wes Streeting offered the rise after medics held strikes over the Christmas period, the health secretary stating it was above the Office for Budget Responsibility's forecast inflation of 2.2%.

“It will be in pay packets from April for the first time in six years,” he said. “We have listened to the workforce and understand the difficulties they face when pay awards are not delivered.”

However, the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) and Royal College of Midwives (RCM) have disputed the figures, which the unions say do not take rising prices into account.

Professor Nicola Ranger, the RCN’s general secretary, said: “Unless inflation falls, the government is forcing a very real pay cut on its NHS workers.

“This knife-edge gameplaying is no way to treat people who prop up a system in crisis.”