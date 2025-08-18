Rail fares could rise by up to 5.6 per cent from next year if current trends continue, with campaign groups describing such a move as “outrageous”.

July’s Retail Prices Index (RPI) measure of inflation will be announced on Wednesday and in previous years this metric has determined how much train fares will rise by.

The Government has not confirmed how it will determine the cap on regulated fare rises for 2026. This year’s 4.6 per cent hike was one percentage point above RPI in July 2024.

Bruce Williamson, spokesman for pressure group Railfuture, said: “What would be the justification for jacking up fares above inflation? There isn’t any.

“It’s ripping off the customer, driving people off the trains and onto our congested road network, which is in no-one’s interest.”

The Department for Transport said there will be an update on changes to regulated fares later this year.

A statement added: “No decisions have been made on next year’s rail fares but our aim is that prices balance affordability for both passengers and taxpayers.”

Here is how prices could be affected if the percentage increase is applied.