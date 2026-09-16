The Environment Agency has said 120% of average rainfall is required in the next seven months if the UK is to come out of drought after a record-breaking hot summer.

But it will take more than one heavy rain shower for a drought to be replenished.

It has been a wet and windy start to September, with early October forecasts suggesting that the damp weather could continue.

Some areas experienced their longest dry spell in decades, and the lack of rainfall led to parched images of fields, smaller crop yields, and pressure to preserve water resources.

Five heatwaves were recorded in the UK over the summer, with August recorded as the hottest on record, and parts of England were subject to hosepipe bans.

How much rain is needed to overcome UK drought?

The Environment Agency has said research has shown that the UK will need 120% of typical rainfall over the next seven months for all areas to be considered out of drought.

Almost three-quarters of England remains in drought after an exceptionally dry spring and summer, alongside a succession of heatwaves.

Drought is only over when rivers, groundwater, and reservoirs are back to normal levels, and the latter two continue to recede, as expected after months of dry spells.

The government is now looking into how it can protect itself against extreme weather in the future.

Water Minister Emma Hardy said: "The recent rainfall is not yet enough to replenish all the water we’ve used over the last six months, and I will be carefully monitoring the actions of water companies, which will be vital as we go through the autumn.

"They need to maintain momentum. We expect to see leaks fixed quickly, drought plans followed without delay, and continued work to reduce demand to help avoid any further restrictions.

"Long-term resilience is a priority for this government, and we are working with water companies and regulators on nine major reservoirs to secure future supplies."