Thousands of Palestinians returning home to find their homes are rubble

Palestinians return to Khan Yunis to find the city in rubble. Picture: Getty

By William Mata

Rebuilding Gaza is a task considered worse than starting from scratch but thousands of Palestinians are embarking on the monumental project after a ceasefire.

Palestinians have been making do with makeshift facilities as the clean-up continues. Picture: Alamy

How much will the rebuilding project be? Estimates from the United Nations have the cost of the rebuild as between $50-$70 billion (£37-£52 billion). UN representative in Gaza Jaco Cilliers said: “There is a big process underway to look at the total damage. That figure in February 2025 came to about $53 billion, this figure is now being updated as we are working on a number of initiatives to look at the physical damage assessment and we think the figure will significantly increase.” The UN has said that 84 per cent of the strip has been destroyed, but in some areas, such as Gaza City, the amount of destruction has been up to 92 per cent. An estimated 60 million tonnes of rubble, equivalent to 13 pyramids of Giza, is now being moved, but the operation is being complicated by the possibility of human remains and unexploded bombs. Only once the sites are cleared can water, sewage and electricity be restored, with many of these being cut off back in the spring.