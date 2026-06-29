Buckingham Palace releases figures for the first time, showing how much royals pay to HMRC

Records also showed King Charles will be staying in Clarence House. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

King Charles is among the top 100 UK taxpayers in terms of amount paid, but is still behind the top-earning Premier League footballers, new records have shown.

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King Charles III and Queen Camilla attend the opening of the seventh session of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh. Picture: Alamy

How much tax does King Charles pay? Records have shown that King Charles has paid £24.6 million in tax on his private properties over the past two years. It is the first time that the tax record has been released since the Queen and Charles volunteered to pay tax in 1993, something that the Royal Family is not required to do. “His Majesty’s tax payable for 2024-25 was £12.9m (2023-24: £11.7m)," the report said. "The total amount of tax payable by his majesty since accession to the throne is more than £30m.” However, the document did not state how much the King earns nor from which property he has earned taxable money. No money spent as per the King's duties is taxable, which could be a figure in the millions. The Guardian has estimated the King is worth £1.6 billion.

Erling Haaland's most recent tax bill was £17m. Picture: Alamy