How much are TV licences? More than 500,000 Brits cancel theirs
BBC rues lost revenue stream as half a million opt out of paying subscription
More than 500,000 Brits did not renew their TV Licence last year, the BBC's annual report has revealed.
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Data released this week shows 23.3 million licences were active by the end of the 2025/2026 financial year, which is 540,000 fewer than at the end of 2024/25.
The loss of revenue is damaging for the BBC, with the price of the licences being raised for the third year in a row in 2026.
Additionally, many are now finding they have less need for a licence, despite one being required to watch live TV and to catch up on streaming of live TV.
BBC director-general Matt Brittin said: “This is a moment of real jeopardy, not just for the BBC but for public service broadcasting and the UK as a whole.
“I believe the case for the BBC has never been stronger: public service, economic impact, UK sovereignty and values.
“Our mission has never been more needed. So reinventing the BBC to fulfil that mission in a fast-changing world is our duty and our challenge. That’s the work that is now underway.”
Here are the details around TV licences.
Read also: Public trust in BBC at risk after string of 'broadcasting errors', including Glastonbury coverage and Gaza documentary
How much are TV licences?
As of April 2026, the cost of a standard TV licence is £180, having risen by £5.50.
The annual cost of a black and white TV licence will be £60.50 for 2026/27.
There are concessions available for people who are aged 75 and over, who receive Pension Credit, blind people, those who live in qualifying residential care and are disabled or over 60, and businesses that provide overnight accommodation.
Do I need a TV licence to watch Channel 4 and Netflix?
By law, UK households have to pay the fee is they watch or record programmes as they're being shown on any TV channel, including non BBC networks.
The rules apply to any device, including TVs, laptops, phones and tablets.
You also need a TV licence to watch content on BBC iPlayer.
You do not need a TV Licence to watch:
- Streaming services like Netflix and Disney Plus
- On-demand TV through services like All 4 and Amazon Prime Video
- Videos on YouTube
- Videos or DVDs
A licence is not needed to watch S4C programmes on demand.
How to cancel a TV licence
You can follow steps at www.tvlicensing.co.uk to cancel your licence.
You can also apply for a refund on a previously cancelled licence.