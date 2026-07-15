More than 500,000 Brits did not renew their TV Licence last year, the BBC's annual report has revealed.

Data released this week shows 23.3 million licences were active by the end of the 2025/2026 financial year, which is 540,000 fewer than at the end of 2024/25.

The loss of revenue is damaging for the BBC, with the price of the licences being raised for the third year in a row in 2026.

Additionally, many are now finding they have less need for a licence, despite one being required to watch live TV and to catch up on streaming of live TV.

BBC director-general Matt Brittin said: “This is a moment of real jeopardy, not just for the BBC but for public service broadcasting and the UK as a whole.

“I believe the case for the BBC has never been stronger: public service, economic impact, UK sovereignty and values.

“Our mission has never been more needed. So reinventing the BBC to fulfil that mission in a fast-changing world is our duty and our challenge. That’s the work that is now underway.”

Here are the details around TV licences.

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