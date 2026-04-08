How much does UK fuel cost? US-Iran ceasefire announced
Petrol and diesel prices in Britain fluctuate as war in Middle East continues
The cost of oil has plummeted after a ceasefire was agreed between the US and Iran over the Middle Eastern conflict - bringing UK petrol and diesel prices down.
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Investors have welcomed the news after a volatile six weeks of conflict, with the Strait of Hormuz waterway now having been reopened for trade.
The news comes after US president Donald Trump announced the two-week ceasefire on Tuesday, stating that Iran had agreed to a ten-point plan.
The knock-on effect will likely see fuel prices fall from what has been the highest amount since 2022, although the weekly fuel figures compiled by the Department for Energy have not yet caught up with developments.
Estimates of the average price of fuel are calculated every Monday and the current data is still influenced by the conflict, which began in earnest on February 28.
The effects of the fuel price surge has seen a reported spike in people buying electric vehicles.
Read also: Energy bills 'set to soar by £288 more a year' due to Iran war
Read also: Shell cuts gas production outlook blaming Middle East conflict
How much is petrol and diesel in the UK now?
How much is diesel now?
The average price of a litre of diesel in the UK stood at 186.8p on Monday, the Department for Energy fuel survey shows.
This is up 10.2p week on week and an increase of 44.6p, or 31%, since March 2.
It is the highest price for diesel since November 2022.
How much is petrol?
The average pump price of a litre of unleaded petrol in the UK stood at 154.7p on Monday, up 5.9p week on week and a jump of 22.5p, or 17%, since March 2, according to new figures from the Department for Energy Security & Net Zero.
It is the highest price for unleaded petrol since October 2023.