The cost of oil has plummeted after a ceasefire was agreed between the US and Iran over the Middle Eastern conflict - bringing UK petrol and diesel prices down.

Investors have welcomed the news after a volatile six weeks of conflict, with the Strait of Hormuz waterway now having been reopened for trade.

The news comes after US president Donald Trump announced the two-week ceasefire on Tuesday, stating that Iran had agreed to a ten-point plan.

The knock-on effect will likely see fuel prices fall from what has been the highest amount since 2022, although the weekly fuel figures compiled by the Department for Energy have not yet caught up with developments.

Estimates of the average price of fuel are calculated every Monday and the current data is still influenced by the conflict, which began in earnest on February 28.

The effects of the fuel price surge has seen a reported spike in people buying electric vehicles.

Read also: Energy bills 'set to soar by £288 more a year' due to Iran war

Read also: Shell cuts gas production outlook blaming Middle East conflict