Kemi Badenoch accused Andy Burnham of “kicking defence spending into the long grass” and said that the Prime Minister cannot defend the country with cheaper bus fares.

The Conservative leader said she would aim to raise the British spend on defence to 3% by 2030, from the 2.3% it has been at, which is set to rise to 2.7%.

Mr Burnham is under pressure to hike defence spending to 3 per cent of national income by 2030, rising to 3.5 per cent by 2035, and the Treasury has consistently said the Government will set out plans.

Despite the investment, the British Army has been told to halt non-essential training exercises to save money.

Ms Badenoch pointed to the threat from hostile states like Russia and Iran as well as other countries that are boosting defence spending, including Poland and Germany.

“Conflict is coming; we must act now,” she told a press conference.

Mrs Badenoch said 3% spending by 2030 is needed and “anything after that is too late”.

“Andy Burnham is kicking defence spending into the long grass,” she said.

“Our enemies are not going to sit around and wait for Labour to find the money to fight them.”

She said Mr Burnham should call a general election if he is not willing to find the money now, adding: “The Prime Minister cannot defend us by capping bus fares.”

An Army spokesperson said: “Our training continues and we are prioritising activity that contributes most directly to readiness, deployability and operational effectiveness."

Here is how much the British government spends on defence.

How much does the UK spend on defence?

Defence spending in 2024/25 was £79.8 billion, accounting for 6.7% of total government spending and around 2.3% of the British GDP.

SIPRI Military Expenditure Database states that the US spends comfortably more than any other country, with £705bn per year, ahead of China (£248bn), Russia (£140bn), Germany (£84bn), and India (around £80bn).

Britain ranked sixth, one place ahead of Ukraine.