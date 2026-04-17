You'd better get saving as it will set you back a fortune to follow the Three Lions around the US - and that's just for the group matches

Across the pond: England will be playing all of their group matches in the US. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

If you want to watch England play at this year's World Cup in the US, your easiest option might be to make Thomas Tuchel's squad as we found fans wanting to watch group games will have to pay thousands for the experience.

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The Three Lions are playing in Dallas, Boston, and New York this June as part of the tournament's Group L, which are all cities that require a flight to get from one to the next. England will play Croatia, Ghana and Panama for a place in the second round, with at least the top two in the pool qualifying. Fifa has been criticised for how much tickets for the World Cup 2026 cost and how fans are being priced out of the tournament, which is being co-hosted with Mexico and Canada. We have put this together using the cheapest available options we could find, imagining you are going to watch just England's group games and then immediately come home. All prices were correct as of April 17.

Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham might only be seen on TV by many fans. Picture: Alamy

England's World Cup 2026 group matches June 17: Croatia - AT&T Stadium, Dallas,

June 23: Ghana - Gillette Stadium, Boston

June 27: Panama - MetLife Stadium, New York

June 16 - Flight from UK to Dallas: £700 Looking at Skyscanner, we have planned for you to arrive one day before the first game to get acclimatised. There is one flight to Dallas Fort Worth Airport that go direct from London Heathrow and takes 10 hours. But that costs £971, so we have put you on a cheaper £670 option that involves changing at John F Kennedy Airport in New York. Even though a change is involved, it takes only three more hours to make the trip and seems a tidy saving. We have rounded the cost up to £700 to account for travel to Heathrow and booking fees. June 16 - 18 Staying in Arlington, Texas: £205 The cheapest option we could find for two nights in Arlington (the Texas city nearest to the AT&T Stadium) was a very reasonable £75 option on Airbnb. You will need to get there from the airport and travel site Rome to Rio has suggested a half hour taxi or bus ride, which will be £30 all in. And we're gonna give you an extra £100 spending money for food, entertainment and the toiletries which you may have had to throw away at the airport. Getting to and from the stadium will also be an expense.

Croatia will be England's first opponents . Picture: Alamy

June 17 - Match ticket: £1,018 Tickets for the Three Lions' opening game against Croatia have officially sold out but from a resale site we found the cheapest priced at £1,018. - a bit of a mark up from the £45 that the cheapest seats were originally available for. June 19 - Flight to Boston: £200 A three hour 50 minute domestic flight is required for any England fan wanting to make the trip from Dallas to Boston for England's second match. The cheapest we could find on Skyscanner was £200 for June 19. June 19-24 - Staying in Foxborough, Massachusetts: £530 England's second match, against Ghana, will be a few days later, across the US in the Boston suburb of Foxborough. We had a look at the cheapest Airbnbs on offer and the best we could find was a sofa bed going for £330. We'll once more give you some spending money - hopefully £200 will get you through, and pay for your tickets to and from the airport. June 23 - Match ticket: £500 England's match against Ghana is the only one we could find tickets for via official channels and those are dear, setting you back $660 (around £500) each.

Ghana have Premier League experience in Antoine Semenyo and Jordan Ayew . Picture: Alamy

June 24 - Flight to New York: £70 A refreshingly cheap flight, coming in at £66 (call it £70 once fees have been added on) from Boston to New York. At only 90 minutes in the air, this is the shortest flight of your stay and will also bring you a little closer to home. June 24-28 - Staying in New York: £630 A tiny single room can be obtained for £130 on Airbnb for the duration. We chose a venue in East Rutherford, close to the MetLife Stadium, where England will be playing. New York prices mean that we've set a £100 per day budget for some sightseeing and food. June 27 - Match ticket: £680 Now the official tickets have sold out, the cheapest resale ticket we could find for England v Panama was £680. A lot of money, still, the Three Lions came away 6-1 winners when the teams met in 2018, so you might be paying to watch a little success, if nothing else. June 28 - Flight home: £420 Your US adventure ends with a £406 journey home from New York, one day after the Panama match. This United flight will take you to Heathrow, so we have given you a £14 budget to get home - to nicely tie it up at £420.

England won 6-1 v Panama in 2018. Picture: Alamy