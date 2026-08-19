How much extra your train tickets might be after 4.2% hike
What London to Brighton, Leeds to Manchester, Glasgow to Edinburgh and other season tickets could cost
The government has the option of raising train ticket prices by 4.2% to align with a rise in inflation.
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Retail Prices Index (RPI) inflation rose to 3.2% in July, which would mean that a 4.2% rise would be proportionate based on how the government worked it out in 2024.
The Department for Transport has not said if it plans to increase fares for 2027, and commuters will be hoping Andy Burnham follows on from his decision to lower bus fares.
Rail fares were frozen last year.
A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “We are working to make transport affordable for everyone.
“The rail fares freeze is giving millions of people breathing space on their travel costs and is expected to save passengers on some of the busiest routes more than £300 a year.
“No decision has been made on fares after the freeze ends, and we are looking at all options carefully.”
Cost of season tickets if 4.2% hike is approved
Brighton to London
An annual season ticket from Brighton to London would rise by £219 to £5,423.
Leeds to Manchester
The cost of the season ticket would rise by £138.936 to £3,446.94.
Glasgow to Edinburgh
The Scottish season ticket would rise by £130 to £3,226.
Birmingham to London
This would rise by £309 to £7,669.
Swansea to Cardiff
A season ticket between these Welsh cities would rise by £94 to £2,334.08