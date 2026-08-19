The government has the option of raising train ticket prices by 4.2% to align with a rise in inflation.

Retail Prices Index (RPI) inflation rose to 3.2% in July, which would mean that a 4.2% rise would be proportionate based on how the government worked it out in 2024.

The Department for Transport has not said if it plans to increase fares for 2027, and commuters will be hoping Andy Burnham follows on from his decision to lower bus fares.

Rail fares were frozen last year.

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “We are working to make transport affordable for everyone.

“The rail fares freeze is giving millions of people breathing space on their travel costs and is expected to save passengers on some of the busiest routes more than £300 a year.

“No decision has been made on fares after the freeze ends, and we are looking at all options carefully.”