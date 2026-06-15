How parents really feel about the social media ban
| Updated: 40m ago
'My daughter was unequipped to deal with those kinds of comments…'
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Caller Tom tells Shelagh Fogarty that he's 'over the moon' about Starmer's social media ban following the horrific online abuse his daughter suffered. She was part of chatgroups that were highly inappropriate, she was the victim of extortion, bullying and encouraged to self harm. Tom couldn't be more welcoming of the ban, saying that it's 'the best piece of legislation he's seen in years'.