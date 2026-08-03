How pensioners can get a free TV licence, as 'scam' reported
Over-75s can get a TV licence for free if they meet only one criteria
TV Licensing has warned that a scam is circulating and has thus clarified how those aged 75 and older can get the certificate for free.
Listen to this article
Some pensioners are still able to save on the licence fee, which now costs £180 after a £5.50 increase.
Although 500,000 Brits have cancelled their licence, it is still required for anyone to watch live television and BBC iPlayer, and also record any content.
TV Licensing said: "We're aware of a scam which gives incorrect information about changes to the free TV Licence. Please check the correct information."
Here is how you can get your licence for free and how to spot a scam.
Read also: Free TV licences for benefits claimants under new Government plans
How UK pensioners can get a TV licence for free
According to TV Licensing, you can get the certificate for free if you are aged 75 or older and you, or your partner living at the same address, receive pension credit.
A TV Licence is still needed, even if it can be obtained for free.
Those aged 74 can apply to obtain the licence for free and for this to kick in when you reach the age of 75.
Seven out of 10 eligible pensioners already receive Pension Credit.
A TV Licence can also be obtained with a 50% discount if the recipient is blind.
There is also a cheaper option of paying £60.50 for a black and white TV Licence.
How to spot a scam
Legitimate emails will include the name and/or part of your postcode, while the emails will be sent from donotreply@tvlicensing.co.uk or donotreply@spp.tvlicensing.co.uk
Fake emails and texts may show an incorrect licence number.
TV Licensing won't ask for any more personal details or for payment details until the correct number has been given on the official site.
Themis Recoveries is a legitimate company that works with TV Licensing, and you may receive a text message from them. This message will always end with their company name.
Emails from Themis will come from mailing@themisglobal.co.uk.