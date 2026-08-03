Over-75s can get a TV licence for free if they meet only one criteria

Beer and buddies: Some older people can get a free TV licence . Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

TV Licensing has warned that a scam is circulating and has thus clarified how those aged 75 and older can get the certificate for free.

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Some pensioners are still able to save on the licence fee, which now costs £180 after a £5.50 increase. Although 500,000 Brits have cancelled their licence, it is still required for anyone to watch live television and BBC iPlayer, and also record any content. TV Licensing said: "We're aware of a scam which gives incorrect information about changes to the free TV Licence. Please check the correct information." Here is how you can get your licence for free and how to spot a scam. Read also: Free TV licences for benefits claimants under new Government plans

A TV licence is still needed - even if it can be obtained for free. Picture: Alamy