"People think differently when they sit down and meet each other."

On the back of Piddington symbolically voting to leave the UK due to the proposed plan to house 1,256 male asylum seekers in their town of 350 people.

Caller Theresa tries to weigh up and balance the concerns of the villagers with the needs of the asylum seekers.

She goes on to tell Shelagh Fogarty that her concern is less about them being asylum seekers, and more about them being young males with nothing to do, and that, as a woman, she feels a different level of fear.

They discuss the ways in which Piddington could feel more comfortable about a potential influx of asylum seekers.