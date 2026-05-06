Can you take a postal vote to the polling station? When is the last day to post a postal vote? How do postal votes work?

It is now too late to vote via post - but you might still be able to take part. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Millions are set to cast their vote in the 2026 local elections, which could have deep implications for the British political scene as a whole.

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Postal vote paperwork has already been sent out. Picture: Alamy