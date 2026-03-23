By EJ Ward

Drones have gone from hobbyist gadgets to one of the defining threats on the modern battlefield, and the RAF knows it.

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The RAF has warned that unmanned aircraft are now a “routine feature” of the battlefield, as it rolls out new systems designed to detect, disrupt and destroy them before they can hit critical infrastructure. From Ukraine’s front lines to the Red Sea and the Gulf, cheap, mass-produced drones are being used to harass, surveil and strike targets with a frequency that would have been unthinkable even five years ago. Air Commodore Paul Hamilton, Commandant General of the RAF Regiment, put it bluntly: “Drone activity is now a routine feature of the operating environment.” That reality has been driven home by Ukraine, where drones have been used to strike everything from armoured vehicles to airbases deep behind the front line. Western defence officials say similar tactics are now being adopted by Iranian-backed groups targeting military sites and shipping routes. British bases are not immune. Installations linked to US and UK operations, including RAF Fairford and Diego Garcia, are increasingly viewed by adversaries as legitimate targets in a wider confrontation with the West. In response, the RAF is deploying a layered defence system built around early detection, electronic disruption and, if necessary, direct interception. Read more: Iran's newly-developed missiles now capable of striking London, Israel warns Starmer Read more: Starmer says we're not at war with Iran, but Tehran has already started targeting us, and it's only going to get worse

The rapid expansion of uncrewed aerial systems on the modern battlefield has fundamentally changed how military airbases must be protected. Picture: MoD

And the system works, British air defence troops have already been forced to put it into action. RAF Regiment units protecting allied bases near Erbil in Iraqi Kurdistan have shot down more than 50 Iranian drones using Rapid Sentry missile launchers, according to defence sources, a figure understood to be significantly higher than the number intercepted by RAF Typhoon and F-35B jets operating in the same theatre. The ground-based system, quietly procured in 2022, fires lightweight missiles at supersonic speed over distances of up to five miles and is used when electronic measures fail. The troops, drawn from 2 Force Protection Wing based at RAF Leeming, are part of a wider coalition effort to detect, track and neutralise drone threats, highlighting how frequently these systems are now being used in live operations.

The RAF Combat Readiness Force provide the only fixed site C-UAS capability for Defence. Picture: MoD

At the centre of that is a counter-drone system known as ORCUS, which uses radar, radio frequency sensors and long-range thermal imaging to track drones approaching protected sites. The aim is to identify threats early enough to decide how to deal with them before they reach sensitive areas. “Early detection of hostile drones is vital,” Hamilton said, pointing to the damage caused in Ukraine. Once a drone is detected, RAF personnel can attempt to disable it using electronic warfare. Systems such as NINJA are designed to interfere with the signals linking a drone to its operator, potentially forcing it to land or lose control. Defence sources say this approach is increasingly important, as it allows threats to be neutralised without the need to fire costly interceptors, and in some cases provides intelligence on how and where the drone was launched. If that fails, more traditional air defence systems are used to shoot the drone down.

The RAF regiment said its specialists were “actively detecting, tracking and neutralising airborne threats". Picture: Alamy