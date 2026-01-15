How could a Reform Cabinet look?
How Nigel Farage might assign roles if Reform won the next election
Already leading the polls, Reform now has a number of former ministers to count on as it builds a campaign towards the next election.
Robert Jenrick looks set to join Reform, having been sacked from the Conservative Party by Kemi Badenoch, the party leader stating that "political psychodrama" was holding them back.
"I was presented with clear, irrefutable evidence that he was plotting in secret to defect in a way designed to be as damaging as possible to his Shadow Cabinet colleagues and the wider Conservative Party," she said.
Mr Jenrick is said to have left material 'lying around' that demonstrated his intentions and sparked the action, reportedly a speech and a ‘media plan’ about joining Reform.
Mr Farage has confirmed he has spoken to Mr Jenrick and the former shadow justice minister and shadow home secretary is likely to announce a move to Reform, having now been confirmed as independent MP for Newark.
Should he move to the right, as expected, he will join a number of former Tory MPs who have jumped ship.
With YouGov polling putting Reform out ahead in opinion rankings, a Farage-led government is not as far-flung a prospect as it once might have appeared.
Here is how a Reform frontbench cabinet could look, and please note this is all based on editorial speculation and nothing that the party has announced.
What could a Reform cabinet look like
Nigel Farage - Prime minister
Party leader Mr Farage is the obvious choice for the top job, given he is the spearhead of Reform, which he shaped from the Brexit Party.
Robert Jenrick - Chancellor
Mr Jenrick, likely to be a Reform recruit, has big ambitions, having already stood to be Conservative Party leader.
Richard Tice - Deputy prime minister
Given the recency of Reform appointments, the current deputy leader is a relative grandee and his loyalty to Mr Farage might be rewarded with a top job.
Danny Kruger - Foreign secretary
Under Boris Johnson, Mr Kruger served as Political Secretary to the Prime Minister, but might be set for a promotion in a Reform government.
Nadine Dorries - Culture secretary
Having been culture secretary once before, under Mr Johnson, Nadine Dorries could take the role once more if her new party comes to power.
Sarah Pochin - Justice secretary
Reform's first female MP was a justice of the peace and a magistrate in her former career and would be a natural fit as justice secretary.
Andrea Jenkyns - Education secretary
The former Tory MP is mayor of Greater Lincolnshire and has previously served as skills secretary, making her a natural fit for the education brief.
Nadhim Zahawi - Party chairman
Mr Zahawi served as chancellor for a brief time and would have plenty of experience to bring to the cabinet