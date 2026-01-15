Already leading the polls, Reform now has a number of former ministers to count on as it builds a campaign towards the next election.

Robert Jenrick looks set to join Reform, having been sacked from the Conservative Party by Kemi Badenoch, the party leader stating that "political psychodrama" was holding them back.

"I was presented with clear, irrefutable evidence that he was plotting in secret to defect in a way designed to be as damaging as possible to his Shadow Cabinet colleagues and the wider Conservative Party," she said.

Mr Jenrick is said to have left material 'lying around' that demonstrated his intentions and sparked the action, reportedly a speech and a ‘media plan’ about joining Reform.

Mr Farage has confirmed he has spoken to Mr Jenrick and the former shadow justice minister and shadow home secretary is likely to announce a move to Reform, having now been confirmed as independent MP for Newark.

Should he move to the right, as expected, he will join a number of former Tory MPs who have jumped ship.

With YouGov polling putting Reform out ahead in opinion rankings, a Farage-led government is not as far-flung a prospect as it once might have appeared.

Here is how a Reform frontbench cabinet could look, and please note this is all based on editorial speculation and nothing that the party has announced.