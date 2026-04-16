All the key questions ahead of the 2026 UK local elections, including how to vote, when to register and what ID you need to bring to the polling station.

By William Mata

Sir Keir Starmer is not up for election next month, but a verdict on his Labour government might be seen at the polling boots as the UK takes part in local votes.

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More than 5,000 council seats are up for grabs around the UK and voters are set to be swayed as much by the national scene as they are by local issues, according to Lord Robert Hayward. The Tory peer has said that the vote on May 7, which will also see six London borough mayors chosen, offers a referendum on Sir Keir's tenure as prime minister. The vote has already been mired in some controversy, with Labour having U-turned on a plan to cancel elections for 30 councils. Here are some of the key questions answered for voting specifics.

While dogs are yet to be given a vote, they are a firm fixture at polling stations. Picture: Alamy

When is the 2026 UK local election? The 2026 United Kingdom local elections will be held on Thursday, May 7, to primarily decide council seats. Most of the seats up for grabs were most recently contested in 2022 and are now up for polling once more. What time are polling stations open for the local elections? Polling stations to vote in person will be open from 7am until 10pm on the day. Who is voting and what will the vote decide? The vote will decide 5,014 council seats across 136 English local authorities and, although this is by no means every council seat, it has the potential to change the compositions significantly and see council control change hands. Voting will take place across all 32 London boroughs, 32 metropolitan boroughs, 18 unitary authorities, six county councils, 48 district councils, and for six directly elected mayors in England. This means that some residents will vote more than once - to potentially participate in a mayoral election as well as a council election, for example.

Tower Hamlets mayor Luftur Rahman is up for election. Picture: Getty

Which mayors will be voted for? The mayor elections will be within London boroughs for: Croydon,

Hackney,

Lewisham,

Tower Hamlets,

Watford,

Newham How can I register to vote? All UK voters need to be registered before casting their choice. To do this online, click here and fill in your details. You can also download and print off a paper form to deliver by post. Who is able to vote? To vote at a local election, you need to be registered and over 18 in England, or 16 or over in Scotland and Wales. You also need to be registered at an address you want to vote in and not excluded from voting. You need to be a British citizen or an Irish citizen.

You should receive information as to where your polling station is. Picture: Alamy