How can I register to vote for the 2026 local elections?
All the key questions ahead of the 2026 UK local elections, including how to vote, when to register and what ID you need to bring to the polling station.
Sir Keir Starmer is not up for election next month, but a verdict on his Labour government might be seen at the polling boots as the UK takes part in local votes.
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More than 5,000 council seats are up for grabs around the UK and voters are set to be swayed as much by the national scene as they are by local issues, according to Lord Robert Hayward.
The Tory peer has said that the vote on May 7, which will also see six London borough mayors chosen, offers a referendum on Sir Keir's tenure as prime minister.
The vote has already been mired in some controversy, with Labour having U-turned on a plan to cancel elections for 30 councils.
Here are some of the key questions answered for voting specifics.
When is the 2026 UK local election?
The 2026 United Kingdom local elections will be held on Thursday, May 7, to primarily decide council seats.
Most of the seats up for grabs were most recently contested in 2022 and are now up for polling once more.
What time are polling stations open for the local elections?
Polling stations to vote in person will be open from 7am until 10pm on the day.
Who is voting and what will the vote decide?
The vote will decide 5,014 council seats across 136 English local authorities and, although this is by no means every council seat, it has the potential to change the compositions significantly and see council control change hands.
Voting will take place across all 32 London boroughs, 32 metropolitan boroughs, 18 unitary authorities, six county councils, 48 district councils, and for six directly elected mayors in England.
This means that some residents will vote more than once - to potentially participate in a mayoral election as well as a council election, for example.
Which mayors will be voted for?
The mayor elections will be within London boroughs for:
- Croydon,
- Hackney,
- Lewisham,
- Tower Hamlets,
- Watford,
- Newham
How can I register to vote?
All UK voters need to be registered before casting their choice.
To do this online, click here and fill in your details.
You can also download and print off a paper form to deliver by post.
Who is able to vote?
To vote at a local election, you need to be registered and over 18 in England, or 16 or over in Scotland and Wales.
You also need to be registered at an address you want to vote in and not excluded from voting. You need to be a British citizen or an Irish citizen.
What is the deadline for registering to vote?
You must register for an in-person vote before Monday, April 20.
The deadline to submit your application for a postal vote or a postal-proxy vote is 5pm on Tuesday, April 21, and the deadline to submit your application to vote by proxy is 5pm on Tuesday, April 28.
What ID do I need to bring to the polling station?
At the polling station, give your name and address to the staff and then show a photographic ID.
You’ll need one of the following types of photo ID to vote:
- a UK or Northern Ireland photocard driving licence (full or provisional)
- a driving licence issued by an EU country, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein, the Isle of Man or any of the Channel Islands
- a UK passport
- a passport issued by an EU country, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein or a Commonwealth country
- a PASS card (National Proof of Age Standards Scheme)
- a Blue Badge
- a biometric residence permit (BRP)
- a Defence Identity Card (MOD form 90)
- a HM Armed Forces Veteran Card (MOD form 100)
- a national identity card issued by an EU country, Norway, Iceland or Liechtenstein
- a Northern Ireland Electoral Identity Card
- a Voter Authority Certificate
- an Anonymous Elector’s Document
You do not have to take your poll card with you to vote.
Can I do a postal vote?
Yes, voting by post is an option and will allow you to cast your choice ahead of the election day.
If you register to vote by post, you will receive paperwork in the mail as to how to go about this.
If you miss the last post before an election, you can take your postal vote forms to a polling station.
How do I vote by proxy?
If you’re unable to vote in person you can ask someone to vote on your behalf, by proxy, but you can only do this if you are away on polling day, have a medical condition, or have a work commitment.
Registering for this can also be sorted online and there is also an option of voting by post by proxy.