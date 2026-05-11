Sir Keir Starmer has admitted he has doubters within his own party, with some MPs calling for him to set out a timeline to be replaced as Labour leader.

Here is how Labour might look to oust Sir Keir as leader.

Each party has its own rules for how a leader can be ousted, and this would likely be a different scenario to how Boris Johnson and Liz Truss were forced out of the Conservative Party while in No 10.

Markus Campbell-Savours, MP for Penrith and Solway, and Emma Lewell, MP for South Shields, have now also stated their lack of confidence in Sir Keir.

Backbench Labour MP Catherine West has said she will launch a bid to raise the support of MPs backing a change of leadership , having said she would be prepared to take on Sir Keir if no Cabinet member was willing to do so.

Pressure is building on the PM after Labour lost more than 1,400 seats in last week's local elections , more than half of those it was defending, and lost 37 councils.

How could Labour depose its leader?

There are three main ways for Labour to force out a leader of the party.

Leadership challenge

An MP can submit a leadership challenge by telling Labour's national executive committee that they are seeking nominations for a tilt at the top role. Written nominations would need to be submitted to Labour general secretary Hollie Ridley.

They set out a timeline for when they would want to contest the leadership and would need to show the support of 20% of Labour MPs, which is currently a requirement of 81. The challenger would then be on a leadership ballot alongside the current leader, who does not require any nominations to be put forward.

Labour's new leader would be the winner of this vote, which is then open to members of the party.

The only other requirement is that the challenger is a sitting MP, which discounts the Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham and Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.

In 2016, Owen Smith challenged Jeremy Corbyn but was defeated, winning only 38% of the vote.

A vote of no confidence

The leader of the opposition, Ms Badenoch, can orchestrate a vote of no confidence - which will require MPs to then cast their votes on the support of the prime minister.

This is an unusual measure and hasn't succeeded since 1979 when James Callaghan's minority government was toppled, leading to Margaret Thatcher winning the next general election. Ms Badenoch is unlikely to succeed this way as it seems very unlikely the majority of MPs would support a motion put forward by her.

The parliamentary Labour party can also hold a vote of no confidence among MPs, but there is no requirement for a leader to step down as a result of one. Mr Corbyn lost a vote of no confidence in his own leadership in 2016 but clung onto power.

Resignations

What toppled Liz Truss and Boris Johnson from power was a number of cabinet members and ministers quitting.

The rule of Mr Johnson was effectively made untenable when there were too few experienced Tory members to make it possible for him to continue governing.