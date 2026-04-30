The attack happened on Highfield Avenue, Golders Green road- known for its large Jewish community. This is an area traditionally associated with a lower than average crime rate- where typical crimes may involve car theft or anti social behaviour. Now, people in this close community feel under siege and vulnerable.



There's clearly an escalating pattern developing here. There was the fire at The Memorial Wall that police have been investigating as an arson attack. Mid-April there was the attempted arson at the Finchley synagogue. Earlier in March there was the destruction of the Hatzola ambulances. The flames of targeted violence are spreading.



Sir Ken McCallum, Director General of The Security Services has on various occasions conveyed that the UK is now facing a very challenging era of terror threats. The threats are on multiple fronts from large States to localised, smaller groups. Both The Security Service and The Metropolitan police have conveyed to the public that foreign states are openly unleashing a campaign of disruption and destruction using hybrid proxy tactics.



Rather than rely on long established State backed terror groups many of whom will already be on the radar of UK intelligence and law enforcement, proxy strategies are a way to deliver multi pronged hostile acts. By using social media, encrypted apps and on some occasion direct engagement from covert agents, hostile States can inspire lone individuals or smaller groups to act for their cause. Proxy strategies often involve around what I refer to as the 4 Ps. These methods of activation include- payment, persuasion, prodding and prominence.



These individuals, who carry out acts of sabotage, violence or supporting forms of criminality may do so because they're already existing in an eco-system of criminality where payment motivates high-risk actions. Or, they've often been pre-tenderised by radicalisation; they've already been cognitively targeted. What this means is- standard methods of persuasion that most intelligence officers are well versed in can be enough to get them to unleash violence.



Prodding can use us versus them survival narrative to inspire individuals into a frenzy of anger, rage and hatred. Sometimes, though it's the need for prominence- the need to be part of something and gain respect and acknowledgement in a wider global sphere- beyond their current social existence. The very act of violence becomes a form of empowerment; the cause gives them some sense of belonging. Now because proxy tactics often targets those whose ability to act is generally more at street level- this is why fire and blades are the common weapons in this widening street war.



My work in security and personal safety has spanned many years. I've gone into companies, organisations and trained high profile figures along with their families to train and advise them how to evade or survive various forms of crime- from kidnappings to knife attacks. Sometimes, it's been incredibly frustrating- when companies could help their people get even basic security measures implemented but they seem to bury their head in the sand or deny there's are these threats facing the UK.



In hearing about these continued acts of violence, I'd say that there will need to be more done on the preventative and protective level. Police presence has gone up in areas such as in north west London where people feel under threat. The difficulty is the police are already over stretched on so many level. Could it be time to set up a new protective force with guarding communities as it's main focus? However, such a force can't simply rely on fresh recruits who've simply done some entirely too basic training course. It needs experienced, well vetted and agile on the ground security professionals.



This is something to discuss further another time... Right now though, I do empathise with people in communities that now feel vulnerable and shocked by these attacks. Of course we must remember the victims.



Soon after the incident took place, I was able to view footage of the attack. This is a very typical targeted knife attack. It was not a case of a blade been wielded with the objective of taking cash or valuables.



The attacker, who appears to be a heavy set, middle aged man walks with predatory purpose- towards one of the victims. There seems to be no glimmer of hesitation; but a pervading desire to cause suffering. As I convey during training sessions- most edged weapon training assumes that knife attackers will engage with dialogue or some kind of pre-emptive fighting position. Another presumption is that an attacker will launch one almost telegraphed attack with distinct over extension of the arm, from some kind of static stance.



The grim reality is that attacks often occur on the move and the attacker tries to get as close to the victim as possible. Often, they will use short, explosive shanking movements aimed at the neck and chest. Of course, other factors come into play such as the type of blade being used. Some large blades, such as parangs or machetes, will sometimes be used with long range swiping attacks. Another factor is that the attacker often uses one hand to grab at the victim's clothes, neck or limbs.



It's not feasible that every member of a community is going to make the decision to increase edged weapon survival knowledge. What can help though is for people to accept that these attacks are occurring in various communities around the UK and to increase vigilance. Don't be afraid to alert authorities if someone's behaviour is tense or twitchy. Body language, facial expression and the movements of the hands can reveal a great deal. The key is to establish distance from a potential threat as early as possible. Make friends with awareness- it doesn't have to be a fear inducing burden but actually an empowering tool.



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Aran Dharmeratnam works in private investigations and risk intelligence. He is also the founder of Tri-Tier - which equips executives, families, organisations and high profile figures with hybrid self-protection training.

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