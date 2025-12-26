LBC's guide on how return your unwanted Christmas gifts. Picture: Alamy

By Dean Dunham

After the festive period, many people are left with Christmas gifts they would like to return. Understanding your consumer rights can help make the process smoother.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Who can return a gift? Legally, only the person who bought the gift has the right to return it, as they are the one who entered into the contract with the retailer. This applies whether the item was bought online or in-store. In reality, most retailers are flexible about this, particularly at Christmas. Where a gift receipt is provided, the retailer is clearly accepting that someone other than the original purchaser may return the item.

Gifts bought online For gifts purchased online, or away from a trader’s usual place of business (for example, at a pop-up shop or exhibition), the Consumer Contracts Regulations apply. These give consumers the right to return goods for a full refund for any reason, including simply changing your mind. There are some exceptions. Items must be returned in a pristine condition and in their original, undamaged packaging. Perishable or bespoke items cannot be returned, and some items such as underwear cannot be returned if they have been tried on. To exercise this right, the retailer must be informed within 14 days of delivery, and the goods must then be returned within a further 14 days. If you have received an online gift, you may need to check when the item was delivered and whether the retailer offers an extended returns period beyond the standard 14 days.

Christmas presents on a table. Picture: Alamy

Gifts bought in store The position is very different for gifts bought in store. There is no automatic legal right to return an item simply because you have changed your mind or it does not fit. Under the Consumer Rights Act 2015, your legal rights apply only if the item is faulty, in which case you are entitled to a repair, replacement or refund. That said, many retailers choose to go beyond their legal obligations and allow returns of unwanted items, particularly over the Christmas period. If you wish to return a gift bought in store, you should check the retailer’s returns policy to see whether this is allowed and what time limits apply. Returning a gift without a receipt Retailers are not legally required to accept returns without proof of purchase. This could include a receipt, gift receipt, bank or card statement, or any other evidence showing the item was bought from that retailer. Some retailers operate more generous returns policies during the festive season and may allow returns without a receipt. In these cases, they may offer an exchange or store credit rather than a cash refund.

Boxing Day brings huge sales. Picture: Alamy