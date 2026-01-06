How Trump can take Greenland without firing a single bullet
Donald Trump has suggested a US takeover of Greenland could come sooner than many expected as he declared his administration wants to control the Danish territory “right now.”
Michael calls into James O'Brien to explain just how easily Trump's Greenland dream can be realised.
With a US base already on the island, a slow takeover - coupled with possible Russian incursions on the eastern flank - could see Europe in the unthinkable position of having to accept American control of the territory.
James 'hopes' Michael is wrong, but fears the scenario he presents is 'worryingly feasible'.