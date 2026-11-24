How will Russell Brand keep making money in prison?
Disgraced entertainer to 'make £2m a year' despite being jailed for rape and sexual assault
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Russell Brand is set to continue to make up to £2milion a year, despite being sentenced to 10 years behind bars.
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The entertainer, 51, was found guilty of rape and three sexual assaults on November 5 and was initially sent to HMP Wandsworth before being transferred to the lower security HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire.
Brand almost immediately broke prison rules by sharing a message proclaiming his innocence, which was read out by his wife, Laura. As a result, he faces being moved to a higher-security prison.
Brand found fame as a comedian in the 2000s and went on to greater heights with a Hollywood film career and marriage to pop star Katy Perry.
But since the mid-2010s, he has pivoted away from the mainstream and found an audience online for his content, sharing conspiracy theories and his own take on religion.
His wife has said she is “proud” to still be married to him and will “honour” parameters set by prison staff.
But even though followers might now see fewer, if any, messages from the imprisoned Brand, the disgraced entertainer is set to continue to make money.
What is Russell Brand's net worth?
Brand's production company Pablo Diablo's Legitimate Business Firm had assets of £3.3m when plans to wind it down were published at the end of last year.
The financial records showed that he was making £2m a year from his various revenue streams and had been for the past five years.
Celebrity Net Worth estimates he is worth around $20m (£15m), and there has not been any court requirement for Brand to surrender his wealth, although he is obviously limited in building his income while behind bars.
How will Brand keep making money in prison?
Brand continues to have a large reach with his YouTube videos, which he used to find audiences initially, before he switched to pivot to Rumble for his Stay Free and Brandemic vlog series.
He is no longer able to make money on YouTube, with his account having been demonetised, but the videos point viewers to channels where they can access content where Brand could ultimately receive a cheque.
Downing Street has appealed to Google to take Brand's videos off YouTube.