Russell Brand is set to continue to make up to £2milion a year, despite being sentenced to 10 years behind bars.

The entertainer, 51, was found guilty of rape and three sexual assaults on November 5 and was initially sent to HMP Wandsworth before being transferred to the lower security HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire.

Brand almost immediately broke prison rules by sharing a message proclaiming his innocence, which was read out by his wife, Laura. As a result, he faces being moved to a higher-security prison.

Brand found fame as a comedian in the 2000s and went on to greater heights with a Hollywood film career and marriage to pop star Katy Perry.

But since the mid-2010s, he has pivoted away from the mainstream and found an audience online for his content, sharing conspiracy theories and his own take on religion.

His wife has said she is “proud” to still be married to him and will “honour” parameters set by prison staff.

But even though followers might now see fewer, if any, messages from the imprisoned Brand, the disgraced entertainer is set to continue to make money.