Christopher Cash and Christopher Berry – who both deny wrongdoing – were facing trial for allegedly passing information to Beijing

Sir Lindsay Hoyle. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

Sir Lindsay Hoyle has said he is unable to bring a private prosecution against two men accused of spying for China after he received legal advice.

The Commons Speaker said he was "still very angry" that charges had been dropped and suggested he would "support" others if they pursued private action against Christopher Cash and Christopher Berry. Mr Cash and Mr Berry – who both deny wrongdoing – were facing trial for allegedly passing information to Beijing between 2021 and 2023, but the prosecution was discontinued in September. Sir Lindsay said he did not "accept" the outcome and was still "very frustrated" after the case collapsed. "I don't like it. I don't accept it. So much so, I wanted to know if I could do a private prosecution. We've taken top legal advice. "My problem is there is no locus for me because everything I've tried, we just can't get it there."

Christopher Berry (left) and former parliamentary researcher Christopher Cash. Picture: PA Wire