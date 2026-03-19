The HR executive who was caught on the big screen at a Coldplay concert in an embrace with her married boss has spoken out against him.

The clip went viral worldwide and led to millions of people working to find out who they were, and questioning whether they were having an affair.

The moment was caught on camera by another attendee, who shared the incident on social media.

The unusual reaction led to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin saying: “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy."

Kristin Cabot, 53, was thrown into the limelight when she and her boss, Andy Byron, dramatically jumped away from each other after being caught on the Jumbotron at Gillette Stadium in Boston.

Following the scandal, Ms Cabot stepped down from her role as head of human resources at the technology startup Astronomer and admitted at the end of 2025 that she had been struggling to find a job since.

She has now provided her first and only on-camera interview on Oprah Winfrey’s podcast.

Addressing the incident, Ms Cabot said she had been in the process of divorcing her husband at the time, and she was led to believe that Mr Byron was in the same position.

Ms Cabot said she decided to end communication with Mr Byron in autumn 2025 when she realised that he had been lying to her.

She said: “There was a big miss on honesty and integrity... He wasn’t the person he represented himself to be to me. And lying is a non-negotiable for me.

“He missed the mark on being as honest as he could have been with me.”

Oprah replied: “What I’m hearing is that he really wasn’t separated”.

Ms Cabot said she did not want to speak for Mr Byron, but added: “A lot of what was represented to me was not true”.

She rejected the idea that the pair's reaction to being shown on the big screen was proof they had been having an affair.

“I whipped around. If we were at a Celtics game and we got put on the Jumbotron, I’m going to whip around," she said.

“I’m not a jumbotron girl even on my best days. It’s not my thing. So I would have probably done some version of that, but in that moment, I was just horrified.”