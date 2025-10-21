Menopause happens when periods stop due to lower hormone levels

Starting HRT years before menopause 'could cut health risks for women'. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Women on hormone replacement therapy (HRT) for at least 10 years before their final period may have a lower risk of developing breast cancer or having a heart attack or stroke, analysis suggests.

Researchers said that while further studies are needed, they are hopeful the findings can "start a larger conversation about prevention in women's health". Menopause happens when periods stop due to lower hormone levels, usually taking place between the ages of 45 and 55. The transitional phase – with symptoms such as irregular periods, hot flushes, mood swings and trouble sleeping – is known as the perimenopause, and can last for up to a decade before a woman's last period. HRT replaces lost hormones and comes in various forms – it can contain different hormones, such as oestrogen, progestogen or both, and can be administered in different ways, as tablets, gels, patches or sprays.

Symptoms include irregular periods, hot flushes, mood swings and trouble sleeping. Picture: Alamy

Researchers in the US looked at the impact of oestrogen therapy and if it could do more for women’s health than just relieving the symptoms of perimenopause. Analysis of more than 120 million patient records compared oestrogen therapy started during perimenopause to therapies given after the menopause or not at all. They suggest perimenopausal women on oestrogen therapy for at least a decade before menopause had around a 60% lower risk of developing breast cancer, having a heart attack, or having a stroke when compared to the other two groups. Women who started the treatment after menopause had a slightly lower risk of breast cancer and a heart attack compared to those who never took the hormones, according to researchers. However, these women were 4.9% more likely to have a stroke, the study found. According to the NHS, HRT can slightly increase the risk of breast cancer. However, the risk is small, with around five extra cases of breast cancer in every 1,000 women who take HRT for five years.

