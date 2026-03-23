HS2 high-speed railway trains could be forced to run slower than initially planned to keep costs down.

The Transport Secretary, Heidi Alexander, is said to be weighing up options to save costs on the long-overrunning project between London and Birmingham.

Potential cost-cutting solutions include lowering operating speeds until special tests are carried out on the trains.

HS2 has been designed to allow trains to run at up to 360km/h (224mph), but most high-speed trains in this country run at up to 200km/h (125mph), while those on the Channel Tunnel Rail Link (HS1) operate at up to 300km/h.

This means the HS2 trains can not be tested at their intended operating speeds until a bespoke test track, or the railway itself, is complete.

By comparison, high-speed rail reaches up to 350kph (217mph) in China and Indonesia and 320kph (199mph) in Japan, Morocco and India.

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