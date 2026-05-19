HS2 trains will run slower than planned to save money, Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander is set to announce.

It is understood that the Cabinet minister will tell the Commons on Tuesday that the maximum speed of services will be 320km/h (199mph), down from the original design of 360km/h (224mph).

Services will still be faster than Japan’s bullet trains, which reach up to 285km/h (177mph).

A major review to be published following the announcement is expected to find that “gold plating” HS2, including by focusing on achieving the “highest possible speeds”, is among the faults that contributed to the project’s woes.

Sir Stephen Lovegrove, the former national security adviser, will criticise the “original sins” in the decision-making behind the scheme.

Ms Alexander is set to reveal a new target cost of the project, which will be below £100 billion.

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