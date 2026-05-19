HS2 trains will run slower than planned to save money | LBC callers react
LBC callers react as the Transport Secretary reveals that HS2 may not open until 2039.
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HS2 trains will run slower than planned to save money, Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander is set to announce.
A major review to be published following the announcement is expected to find that 'gold plating' HS2, including by focusing on achieving the 'highest possible speeds', is among the faults that contributed to the project’s woes.
James O'Brien and LBC callers react.
00:00 James O’Brien reacts
06:46 Caller Jason argues that the problem lies with the budget
12:19 A listener says delays come from poor planning
13:08 Listener Will thinks the issue isn’t unique to the UK
13:50 Caller Gareth tells James the HS2 developers are losing supplies
18:40 Caller Neil blames short-termism and weak infrastructure