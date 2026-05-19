LBC callers react as the Transport Secretary reveals that HS2 may not open until 2039.

HS2 trains will run slower than planned to save money, Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander is set to announce.

A major review to be published following the announcement is expected to find that 'gold plating' HS2, including by focusing on achieving the 'highest possible speeds', is among the faults that contributed to the project’s woes.

James O'Brien and LBC callers react.

00:00 James O’Brien reacts

06:46 Caller Jason argues that the problem lies with the budget

12:19 A listener says delays come from poor planning

13:08 Listener Will thinks the issue isn’t unique to the UK

13:50 Caller Gareth tells James the HS2 developers are losing supplies

18:40 Caller Neil blames short-termism and weak infrastructure