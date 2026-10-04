A former HSBC executive has been banned from working in financial services after evading thousands of pounds in train fares.

Joseph Molloy, 53, has been prohibited by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) from performing any regulated activity.

He was convicted of the train fare fraud earlier this year.

The FCA said his conviction demonstrates that he ‘lacks honesty and integrity.’

Molloy admitted fraud by false representation in February after using a ticketing scam known as "doughnutting" to reduce the cost of his commute between Orpington and Canary Wharf.

It involves buying tickets for the start and finish of a journey but avoiding payment for a section in the middle.

Read more: Wealthy HSBC banker who used loophole to dodge £5,900 of train fares spared jail