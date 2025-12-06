HSBC bans Christmas jumpers for staff after backlash from some customers
The bank will no longer allow staff to don the festive knitwear this Christmas
HSBC has banned staff from waring Christmas jumpers over fears they could upset some customers.
The bank has prohibited festive items among its employee this year after some customers complained about them last year.
Branches have been told they are spaces where customers received support with financial difficulties and bereavements.
There were also reportedly concerns about unnecessary complications caused by taking the merry knitwear on and off for difficult conversations.
Employees at one branch last year were photographed wearing the Christmassy clothing.
But the new policy is reportedly nothing to do with cultural sensitivities.
A HSBC spokesman said: “We are encouraging colleagues to celebrate Christmas in branches in lots of different ways, including decorating branches, team celebrations and festive lunches.
“However, it’s important to also remember that branches are spaces where customers receive a range of specialist services that require professionalism and sensitivity.
"This year, we have asked colleagues in customer-facing roles not to wear Christmas jumpers to reflect this.”