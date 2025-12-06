The bank will no longer allow staff to don the festive knitwear this Christmas

Christmas Jumpers on sale at a market. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

HSBC has banned staff from waring Christmas jumpers over fears they could upset some customers.

The bank has prohibited festive items among its employee this year after some customers complained about them last year. Branches have been told they are spaces where customers received support with financial difficulties and bereavements.