Influencer HSTikkyTokky pleads guilty to driving offences following year-long manhunt after 'crashing £220,000 McLaren'
The controversial influencer was arrested on Friday October 10, more than a year after the sports car crash
TikTok influencer HSTikkyTokky has pleaded guilty to driving offences more than a year after police launched a manhunt when he failed to show up in court.
Surrey Police launched a manhunt for Harrison Sullivan, 24, known by fans as HSTikkyTokky on TikTok, after he crashed a £230,000 McLaren supercar in Virginia Water in March 2024.
He then failed to show up in court over the crash in November that year.
The controversial influencer was finally arrested on Friday October 10, after nearly a year on the run, the force confrimed.
He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and driving without insurance at Staines Magistrates' Court today.
The influencer was remanded in custody ahead of sentencing on November 14.
He also faced a charge of driving while using a mobile phone, which was later dropped.
Videos shared to social media channels suggested he was in Qatar while on the run.
He later claimed on TikTok that he had flown back to Britain before sharing his mugshot on X.
He wrote alongside the picture: "I'll turn myself in tomorrow morning hold tight yeh.'In another post, he added: 'I'm currently residing in Brentwood, Essex. Postcode CM150TR.
"Not sure why you're looking for me though I've never driven a car in my life so cannot be wanted for such a heinous crime as this?!"
But he went on to post another rant filmed inside a Dubai shopping centre that appeared to contradict his previous post.
In a statement at the time, the force said: "While we request the public's help to locate him, we are making a direct appeal to Sullivan to return to the UK and co-operate with authorities."
The TikTokker is known for portraying his apparent lavish lifestyle on social media, posing in clips filmed from Dubai as something of a pick-up artist similar to the likes of toxic-masculinity influencer Andrew Tate.
He claims to make money from trading and social media content, and has been known to live stream while gambling.
The self-described "pimp" also claims some of his cash comes from promoting access to financial advice, as well as acting as so-called “teasers” for explicit online subscription service OnlyFans.