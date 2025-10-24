The controversial influencer was arrested on Friday October 10, more than a year after the sports car crash

Police are searching for Harrison Sullivan - known as HSTikkyTokky. Picture: SurreyPolice/TikTok

By Jacob Paul

TikTok influencer HSTikkyTokky has pleaded guilty to driving offences more than a year after police launched a manhunt when he failed to show up in court.

Surrey Police launched a manhunt for Harrison Sullivan, 24, known by fans as HSTikkyTokky on TikTok, after he crashed a £230,000 McLaren supercar in Virginia Water in March 2024. He then failed to show up in court over the crash in November that year. The controversial influencer was finally arrested on Friday October 10, after nearly a year on the run, the force confrimed. He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and driving without insurance at Staines Magistrates' Court today. The influencer was remanded in custody ahead of sentencing on November 14. He also faced a charge of driving while using a mobile phone, which was later dropped.

Harrison Sullivan 'HS Tikky Tokky', going against George Fensom. Picture: Getty