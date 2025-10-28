A strong earthquake struck western Turkey on Monday, damaging building and causing multiple injuries to local inhabitants.

No immediate casualties were reported, although the quake was followed by several aftershocks, with some being felt as far as the capital, Istanbul.

The magnitude 6.1 quake struck at 22:48 local time (1948 GMT) and was centred in the town of Sindirgi in Balikesir province, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management agency, AFAD.

At least three unoccupied buildings and a two-story shop collapsed in Sindirgi, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said.

The structures had already been damaged in a previous earthquake.

A total of 22 people were injured, however there have been no reported deaths

"So far, we have not identified any loss of life, but we are continuing our assessment," Sindirgi's district administrator Dogukan Koyuncu told the state-run Anadolu Agency.

Sindirgi was struck in August by another magnitude 6.1 earthquake, which killed one person and injured dozens of other people.

The region has suffered regular shocks since then. Turkey sits on top of major fault lines, and is infamous for its earthquakes.

In 2023 a major disaster rocked the country.

A series of catastrophic tremors, some as powerful as 7.8 magnitude, killed over 55,000 people in Turkey and Syria.

The disaster marked one of the worst earthquakes the region has seen in 20 years.