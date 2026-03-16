Dubai International Airport was forced to halt flights for several hours overnight after a fuel tank was blown up by an Iranian drone.

Travellers were warned not to attempt to get to the airport.

Dubai’s Civil Aviation Authority announced the temporary suspension at around 1.30am ‘as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of all passengers and staff’. Several planes were diverted to Al Maktoum International Airport, southwest of the city.

Footage has emerged online showing a huge fireball explosion and thick plume of smoke pouring into the sky.

“The safety of our passengers and crew is our highest priority and will not be compromised.”

“Emirates will share updates when available. We would like to thank our customers for their understanding and patience.

“Please do not go to the airport.

The Emirates airline posted online: “All flights to and from Dubai have been temporarily suspended.

This morning the airline posted: “Emirates expects to operate a limited schedule after 10:00hrs Dubai local time today.

“Unfortunately, some flights from today’s schedule have been cancelled. Affected customers will receive a cancellation notice and will be advised on options. “

At around 6am today the airport began to gradually resume flights.

Yesterday Donald Trump appealed to China, France, Japan, South Korea, and Britain to send warships to keep the Strait of Hormuz "open and safe" as oil prices soared due to the war.

Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi told CBS that Tehran has been "approached by a number of countries" seeking safe passage for their vessels, "and this is up to our military to decide".

He said a group of vessels from "different countries" had been allowed to pass, without providing details.

Iran has said the strait, through which one fifth of global oil exports normally pass, is open to all except the United States and its allies.

Mr Araghchi added that "we don't see any reason why we should talk with Americans" about finding a way to end the war, noting that Israel and the US started the fighting with coordinated attacks on February 28 during indirect talks on Iran's nuclear programme.

He also said Tehran had "no plan to recover" the enriched uranium that is under rubble following US and Israeli attacks last year.

Mr Trump said that he has demanded that about seven countries send warships to keep the Strait of Hormuz open.

Tehran has accused the United States of using "ports, docks and hideouts" in the United Arab Emirates to launch strikes on Kharg Island, home to the main terminal handling Iran's oil exports, without providing evidence, as oil prices soared.

Mr Trump said the US is negotiating with countries heavily reliant on Middle East crude to join a coalition to police the waterway, but declined to name them.

Mr Trump also suggested he may delay his much-anticipated visit to China at the end of the month as he seeks to ramp up the pressure on Beijing to help reopen the strait.