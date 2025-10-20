Complaints about people being unable to access popular websites across the internet saw a spike on Monday morning.

Hundreds of websites, including the HMRC and snapchat app, have gone down following an AWS error, according to reports. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A wide-reaching internet outage has seen hundreds of popular websites taken offline, with sites including the HMRC app, Snapchat, Vodafone, Canva, and popular game Roblox offline.

A spike in reports of users being unable to access a host of popular sites began on Monday morning shortly after 8am GMT (midnight PST). The problem appears to be linked to an issue at Amazon Web Services (AWS), with their infrastructure supporting many of today's best known internet sites and apps. Website Downdetector, which monitors internet outages, saw a notable spike in reports linked to a host of apps and sites run through AWS on Monday morning. Regularly visited sites including National Rail, Hinge, Vodafone, Microsoft, and HMRC have all been affected. Amazon said there have been "increased error rates" and delays with "multiple AWS services", in a message posted to its service status page. "We have identified a potential root cause for error rates," Amazon said in an update at 10am GMT on Monday.

AWS - Amazon Web The company was seeing “increased error rates” and delays with “multiple AWS services”, it said on its service status page. Picture: Alamy

"Based on our investigation, the issue appears to be related to DNS resolution of the DynamoDB API endpoint in US-EAST-1," it said. "We are working on multiple parallel paths to accelerate recovery," adding that the "issue also affects other AWS Services". It added: "We will continue to provide updates as we have more information to share, or by 2:45 AM." Amazon Web Services is known as "cloud service" and props up a host of internet infrastructure. Their services are relied on by much of the internet - including sites not traditionally linked to the Amazon brand. In simple terms, AWS relies on companies hiring its computers and servers to run their apps and websites off. The AWS Health Dashboard says there is an "operational issue" in Virginia, that means servers are running slower or seeing hiccups. "We are actively engaged and working to both mitigate the issue and understand root cause," it said at about 8.50am. "We will provide an update in 45 minutes, or sooner if we have additional information to share."

It said the issue lies with DynamoDB, a database that stores apps and websites, according to Amazon. Picture: Alamy

It added the issue lies with DynamoDB, a database that stores apps and websites, according to Amazon. As a result, much of the internet will be impacted heading into Monday lunchtime. It is now the most popular provider of "cloud services" in the world. It made $108 billion last year, and it now accounts for the majority of Amazon’s profits. It comes as Amazon to take on 15,000 seasonal workers to deal with festive rush.

Countless apps from Apple's App Store have crashed. Picture: Alamy