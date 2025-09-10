A crush of commuters formed outside Farringdon station as millions of commuters tried to get home amid Tube strikes.

Commuters waited in the rain outside Farringdon train station as Londoners sought alternative routes around the city.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union are taking part in a week-long walkout which has paralysed Tube services.

RMT leader Eddie Dempsey said there had been a "collapse" in industrial relations, which he warned could lead to more industrial action.

As the strike enters its fourth day, no talks are planned to try to resolve the dispute over pay and hours.

TfL has offered a 3.4 per cent pay rise which it described as "fair" and said it cannot afford to meet the RMT’s demand for a cut in the working week.

