Described as “inefficient and ugly” by the US President, solar farms are becoming an increasingly common site across the UK’s countryside, with developers buying up more and more land to meet renewable energy demand.

'This area is so important for the local community' Philip Knight, a resident of Conisbrough told LBC. Picture: LBC Alex Taylor-Brown

By Alex Taylor-Brown

Described as “inefficient and ugly” by the US President, solar farms are becoming an increasingly common site across the UK’s countryside, with developers buying up more and more land to meet renewable energy demand.

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As the call for more renewable energy increases, developers are buying up land and building solar farms. In South Yorkshire, locals are fighting against plans for a 1,700 acre site between Doncaster and Rotherham and it’s the scale of the project that’s causing the most concern. The proposed Whitestone Development has drawn criticism from the Chancellor, John Healey, whose Conisbrough and Rawmarsh constituency would be affected by its construction. Before entering Number 11, Mr Healey has previously described the plan as “fundamentally flawed”, “outsized” and “out of place”, reservations which, to some, would see as out of kilter with the government's wider targets for developing the UK's renewable infrastructure. Read more: Plug-in solar power to be available in shops amid Miliband's clean power drive to lessen Iran war price shocks Read more: Tories plan ‘bonfire’ of red tape in bid to speed up development – Griffith

Philip says at times fighting the developers, Green Nation, has been like David vs Goliath. Picture: LBC Alex Taylor-Brown

His concerns are mirrored by locals. “This area is so important for the local community," Philip Knight, a resident of Conisbrough told LBC. "It’s used recreationally for walking, running, cycling; to think this area could be covered by solar panels as far as the eye can see, is just a travesty, From the field Philip is stood in, the views are vast. On a clear day, you can see many miles into Barnsley town centre and even as far as the famous Emley Moor mast near Huddersfield. Philip says at times fighting the developers, Green Nation, has been like David vs Goliath. “It’s affected some people’s mental health and wellbeing in that fight. It is a lot of work. We’re having to sacrifice a lot of time and effort in trying to fight this.” However, speaking to LBC, Green Nation's CEO, Jonathan Thompson, argued that technical considerations led them to propose the site, in spite of local opposition.

Green Nation reckon the solar farm would be able to power around 250,000 homes and provide 1% of the country’s overall solar energy output. Picture: Whitestone Solar

“Within the Rotherham area there is a national grid substation that effectively had unused capacity," he explained. "That would allow us to export power to it, so that was the impetus.” The project has been put out to public consultation where, again, Mr Healey accused the developer of “cutting corners.” But Mr Thompson insists they have listened to the concerns of residents. “We’ve reduced the size of the project from what it originally was [3,400 acres]," he added. “We’ve heard people’s concerns around impact on way on life or on wildlife and made adjustments where necessary.” All three Labour MPs whose residents are impacted by this - John Healey, Sarah Champion and Jake Richards - are against the plans.

The Mayor of South Yorkshire, Doncaster Council and Rotherham Council, all Labour run, are against this plan. Picture: ANNABEL LEE-ELLIS/Getty

“Residents aren’t against these types of projects and having new sources of renewable energy," Mr Richards, the MP for Rother Valley, told LBC. “But the scale is something we just cannot accept,” he said. “It would seem that this part of the world is getting the lions share of it and it just doesn’t feel fair frankly. “There’ll be an inquiry,’ he continued. “There’ll be an investigation into it and I’ll make sure I play every part that I can as the MP for Rother Valley to challenge some of the assumptions the developers have made, ask questions and ultimately make sure residents’ views are heard.” Green Nation reckon the solar farm would be able to power around 250,000 homes and provide 1% of the country’s overall solar energy output. The project was proposed in September 2025, when Ed Milliband was Energy Secretary. This would not impact his constituency of Doncaster North.

A decision on the solar farm is expected in spring 2027. Picture: LBC Alex Taylor-Brown