Actor Hugh Bonneville has said he is unlikely to return to the Paddington film franchise.

"It's a younger man's job, but you can get other actors in and it will work just as well, because it's all about the bear."

Asked if he would return to Paddington, he told Saga Magazine: "I don't think so. I really don't. I've loved it, but I'm getting on a bit.

The 62-year-old, who plays Mr Brown in the children's films, said he thought the series would continue without him as it was focused on the bear.

Bonneville added that period drama Downton Abbey could continue after its concluding feature film The Grand Finale, but it would be without him.

He said: "I wouldn't be surprised if they make some sort of spin-off, but no, our company has left the building.

"The Grand Finale really was a farewell. As we came towards the end of filming, I would take a look around each set - let's say the library - for the last time, so that I would be able to remember.

"I feel enormous love for Downton. Every single day a message comes through about what it meant to someone, so I'm enormously proud... and it was a springboard for me meeting the bear (Paddington)."

Paddington, first published on October 13 1958, has seen a number of adaptations over the years, including a BBC TV version in 1976, voiced by the late Sir Michael Hordern.

The movies, produced by StudioCanal, were released in 2014, 2017 and 2024 and performed well at the box office.

Paddington The Musical is currently playing in London's West End.

The full interview can be read in the February edition of Saga Magazine.