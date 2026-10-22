A career swindler dubbed the 'Lord of Fraud' has admitted child sexual abuse offences, investigators said.

In addition, Rodley, who had been convicted of two multi-million-pound frauds and whose aristocratic pretensions were based on a manorial title, had searched at least 806 times on his laptop for paedophilic content.

Investigators found a Hewlett Packard laptop which contained 198 indecent images, including 19 at category A, 12 at category B and 167 at category C.

National Crime Agency officers arrested him at his home in Ballandine Crescent, Stoke Orchard, near Cheltenham, in December last year for unrelated alleged offences.

Hugh James Rodley, 79, appeared at Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court and pleaded guilty to six counts of making indecent images of children and one of possessing indecent images of children.

He was released on bail but officers arrested him again in January when he claimed he did not have a mobile phone.

Officers searched his property and found an iPhone which contained further indecent material.

Examination showed he used the phone almost immediately after being bailed to continue searching for further child sexual abuse content.

The phone contained 295 indecent images of children – five at category A, 13 category B images and 277 category C images.

Rodley, who will return to court for sentencing in November, was sentenced to eight years in jail in 2009 for trying to steal £229 million from a Japanese bank.

In 2012 he was given an additional seven years behind bars after being convicted of conning more than 700 pensioners out of £6 million.

In June 2016 he was sentenced to a further seven years in prison after failing to repay more than £1.2 million.

'Depraved desires'

NCA senior investigating officer Andy Lawton said: “Protecting children from sexual abuse is a priority for the National Crime Agency.

“Rodley can now add helping fuel the sickening trade in child sexual abuse to his list of offences.

“Behind each of these images is a vulnerable child who has been exploited to gratify the depraved desires of paedophiles.”