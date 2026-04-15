The striker was stretchered off during Liverpool's Champions Leg second leg defeat to PSG

The forward was injured in the second leg of Liverpool's clash with PSG. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Liverpool striker Hugo Ekitike will miss this summer's World Cup with a suspected ruptured Achilles, France boss Didier Deschamps has confirmed.

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The 23-year-old suffered the season-ending injury during the first half of Tuesday night’s 2-0 Champions League quarter-final second-leg defeat by PSG. In a post on the France national team’s official X account, Deschamps said: "Hugo suffered a serious injury on Tuesday night against PSG. "The severity of his injury will unfortunately prevent him from finishing the season with Liverpool and from participating in the World Cup. Read more: Tottenham could charge £856 for cheapest Championship season ticket Read more: Jamie Murray announces tennis retirement and tells fans he's 'looking forward to entering real world'

Les mots du sélectionneur Didier Deschamps pour Hugo Ekitiké 🙏



« Hugo s’est sérieusement blessé, mardi soir, contre le PSG. La gravité de sa blessure va malheureusement l’empêcher de terminer la saison avec Liverpool et de participer à la Coupe du Monde.



Hugo fait partie de… pic.twitter.com/Z6nWLhIgs7 — Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) April 15, 2026

"Hugo is one of about ten young players who have made their debuts for the national team in recent months. "He had integrated perfectly into the group, both on and off the pitch. This injury is a huge blow for him, of course, but also for the French national team. "His disappointment is immense. Hugo will get back to his best, I’m sure of it. But I wanted to express my full support for him, as well as that of the entire staff. "We know he will be fully behind the French team and we are all thinking of him."

The 23-year-old was stretchered off. Picture: Getty