Strike action at a crisp factory could stop Hula Hoops, McCoy’s, and Pom-Bears hitting supermarket shelves, a union has warned.

GMB has called for a walkout at KP Snacks, where the crisps are made in Billingham, County Durham, and will now consult with its members to discuss potential strike dates.

Paul Clark, of GMB, has called the action in a dispute over additional duties imposed without extra pay or proper consultation, having voted against a strike last August.

“These workers are skilled, experienced and absolutely vital to keeping KP Snacks’ production lines running and supermarket shelves stocked,” he said, as per a press release.

“The company has unilaterally expanded their roles, increased their workload and expected them to take on additional responsibilities, all without offering a single penny more in pay.

"That simply isn’t fair and this is crunch time for KP Snacks.

“If the company wants to avoid empty shelves and disruption, it needs to return to the table with a serious offer that properly recognises the work these staff do.”

He added that workers have also raised concerns that operational changes have compromised safety, including leaving heat exchangers running during breaks without proper supervision.

KP has acknowledged that the talk has been ongoing and that it is hoping a strike can be avoided.

A spokesman told LBC: "We are aware that a small number of GMB‑represented colleagues at our Teesside site have begun Action Short of Strike.

"We value our Teesside team and the important contribution they make, and we remain committed to working constructively with them and the GMB to reach a resolution. Discussions are ongoing, and we continue to encourage open and constructive dialogue to address the concerns raised.

"In the meantime, we have robust contingency plans in place to minimise any potential disruption and to ensure continuity of supply for our customers."