Premier League star flips £60,000 Land Rover as car pictured upside down near training ground
The incident involving Hull City player Sorba Thomas occurred close to the Tigers’ Cottingham headquarters on Friday
Hull City player Sorba Thomas walked away unharmed after flipping his £60,000 Land Rover Defender on his way to training on Friday.
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The 27-year-old winger's vehicle was left resting on its roof just outside the club’s training ground in Cottingham, with witnesses saying the car skidded on its roof on a residential street after a high-speed collision.
Hull City confirmed their new signing had escaped the incident with no injuries - to the relief of many fans.
Photos showing an overturned Land Rover Defender in the middle of the road first began circulating on social media on Friday, with residents in dressing gowns seen looking at the aftermath of the crash.
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A statement from the Tigers said: “Hull City is relieved to confirm that Sorba Thomas is unharmed following a road traffic accident near to the club’s Cottingham training ground.
“The club is aware of images of Sorba’s car circulating on social media and can reassure supporters that he has sustained no injuries and emerged from his vehicle completely unscathed.”
No further information has been released about the precise circumstances surrounding the incident.
A decision by Hull City boss Sergej Jakirovic on whether Thomas will travel with the squad to Stamford Bridge on Saturday to take on Chelsea is yet to be taken.