Hull City player Sorba Thomas walked away unharmed after flipping his £60,000 Land Rover Defender on his way to training on Friday.

The 27-year-old winger's vehicle was left resting on its roof just outside the club’s training ground in Cottingham, with witnesses saying the car skidded on its roof on a residential street after a high-speed collision.

Hull City confirmed their new signing had escaped the incident with no injuries - to the relief of many fans.

Photos showing an overturned Land Rover Defender in the middle of the road first began circulating on social media on Friday, with residents in dressing gowns seen looking at the aftermath of the crash.

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