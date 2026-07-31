Disgraced funeral director Robert Bush is to learn his fate after a five-day sentencing hearing in which more than 200 victims described the devastating impact of his crimes.

Bodies left on racks in a back room, piles of ash on the floors and personal belongings strewn among car and motorcycle parts. Picture: Supplied

By Alex Taylor-Brown

Bodies left on racks in a back room, piles of ash on the floors and personal belongings strewn among car and motorcycle parts.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

This is what police were confronted with when they entered Legacy Independent Funeral Directors in Hull in March 2024. The owner, Robert Bush, will be sentenced today at Hull Crown Court after pleading guilty to 30 counts of preventing a lawful burial, 35 counts of fraud by false representation, fraudulently running a business and theft from charities. Police have described it as a "complex investigation", and it has brought into focus a glaring issue: the lack of regulation of funeral directors. Read More: Inside 'horror movie' funeral home as bodies left to decompose and personal items strewn across floor Read More: Disgraced funeral director who hoarded bodies and pocketed charity donations 'sorry', lawyers tell judge

Bodies left on racks in a back room, piles of ash on the floors and personal belongings strewn among car and motorcycle parts were found by police. Picture: Supplied

Robert Bush will be sentenced today at Hull Crown Court after pleading guilty to 30 counts of preventing a lawful burial, 35 counts of fraud by false representation, fraudulently running a business and theft from charities. Picture: Alamy

Those in the profession can sign up to trade bodies such as the National Association of Funeral Directors, which has certain codes of practice. But these codes of practice are not enforced, and directors are not obliged to sign up. Due to these gaps in the system, LBC has been told it is fairly easy to set up your own funeral home without facing much scrutiny. Kevin Moxon, an independent funeral director who is also in Hull, told LBC: "When I opened here, I didn’t need any qualifications as such to become a funeral director. “If I was to open the premises next door, which is a food outlet, I would need a hygiene certificate and people coming to inspect the premises. “Because I’m a funeral director, I don’t need that. We’re not like Australia or America where you have to have a license in order to trade. I don’t know if that’s something the government is looking at.”

Kevin says the findings at Legacy have shocked the profession. “Every funeral director I know is absolutely appalled at what happened here and how it's happened. "It's something that you'd expect to see on the television, on the news from America or something like that and be surprised even then.” Detective Superintendent Alan Curtis was the senior investigating officer in the case of Legacy Independent Funeral Directors. He told LBC of his surprise that there was no regulation. “I, along with most members of the public, automatically assumed ‘surely this can’t happen because there’s all these measures and scrutiny in place?’ “Actually, that’s not the case. Families want change; they don’t want anything like this to happen again, and that can only be driven by government.” Bush was not a member of the National Association of Funeral Directors, and that lack of regulation meant he could run the home as he pleased. Andrew Judd is the Chief Executive of the NAFD. He says they want regulation to be brought in because the current set-up is not fair on the families. “Great trust and confidence is placed in funeral directors. However, there is a place where currently, funeral directors can operate without any scrutiny. “We would like to see directors operating under a licence. We don’t have to reinvent the wheel. There is already statutory regulation in Scotland. We already have a code of practise that works, and we would like all funeral directors to subscribe to that code.”