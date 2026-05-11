Hull become the first team to finish 6th in the regular league season to reach the play-off final since 2019

Hull celebrating their semi-final victory. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Hull City heroes Mohamed Belloumi and Joe Gelhardt sent the Tigers to the Championship play-off final after beating Millwall 2-0 at the Den.

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The away side only sneaked into the play-offs on the final day in sixth place and looked like big underdogs to get through after Friday’s goalless home leg. But now they will bid to emulate the Dean Windass-inspired side of 2008 and Mohamed Diame’s class of 2016, by sealing a return to the top flight for the first time in nine years. The raucous sold-out crowd seemed to get to Hull’s Liam Millar in the opening moments when his attempt at a long throw slipped out of his fingers and landed about three feet in front of him. Read more: Tottenham move a point closer to safety despite dropping points at home to Leeds in frustrating draw Read more: Is this the moment that decided the title? VAR in spotlight after intervention saves Arsenal

Hull will play either Middlesbrough or Southampton in the final. Picture: Getty

But Hull were on the front foot early on and Charlie Hughes forced a first save from Lions goalkeeper Anthony Patterson with a far-post header from Regan Slater’s corner. The hosts began to get up a head of steam, along with the raucous crowd, and Thierno Ballo saw an effort hacked off the line before Femi Azeez’s angled drive was beaten away by Hull keeper Ivor Pandur. Hull gathered themselves and John Egan headed a Millar cross just too high before Oli McBurnie’s header was tipped over by Patterson. The visitors lost dangerman Kyle Joseph to injury shortly before half-time, but they almost broke the deadlock two minutes after the break. Slater reached the byline and pulled the ball back for McBurnie, whose stab at goal was hacked off the line by Tristan Crama.

The breakthrough they had been threatening arrived in the 64th minute when Matt Crooks found Belloumi, who had replaced the stricken Joseph, in acres of space out on the right. The Algerian had time to cut inside on his right foot before curling a superb effort around the dive of Patterson and inside the far post. The tie was wrapped up, and the Wembley coaches booked, when Belloumi fed Gelhardt, who had only been on for two minutes but held his nerve to beat Patterson and send the away end wild.

Sergej Jakirovic applauding the away support. Picture: Getty