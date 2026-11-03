Woman who killed friend after crashing rented Lamborghini and then blamed him for collision jailed
Humaira Batool, 26, reached speeds of up to 143mph in pitch-black, wet conditions on the M62 in West Yorkshire before losing control of the car, injuring herself and killing Mohammed Shaan Hussain, 20.
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A woman who killed her friend by crashing a rented Lamborghini at “eye-watering speeds” and then blamed him for the collision has been jailed for 10 years.
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Humaira Batool reached speeds of up to 143mph in pitch-black, wet conditions on the M62 in West Yorkshire, in the early hours of December 21 2022.
The 26-year-old had been taking a turn driving the hired Lamborghini Urus, with her friend, Mohammed Shaan Hussain, 20, in the passenger seat.
Batool lost control of the car in wet weather and hit a barrier, causing it to flip over and ignite.
Mr Hussain was recovered from the wreckage but had been fatally injured.
During her trial, Batool tried to blame her friend for the crash, saying he had pushed buttons in the car causing it to “boost” to those speeds.
Prosecutors said Batool was “entirely in control throughout” and responsible for the “grossly excessive speeds in the wet, at night”.
A victim personal statement from Mr Hussain’s mother said Batool’s attempt to make him “seem responsible for his own death” had “prolonged our agony a thousand times”.
The statement, read in court, said: “Instead of being allowed to mourn our son, we had to listen to others tarnish his name… No parent should have to fight for the honour of their child.”
It went on to say: “He was kind, he was careful, he was loved beyond measure and he was our hope for a better tomorrow.”
Richard Dawson, mitigating for Batool, said she had suffered significant injuries in the crash herself, and that these had exacerbated her existing mental health difficulties, leaving her with flashbacks, panic attacks and anxiety.
He said she was “clearly and profoundly distressed” by the loss of her friend, and told the court: “She has struggled every day with the consequences of this collision.
“She cannot bear that she is responsible for the death of another person, let alone a close friend.”
Batool, from the Bankfoot area of Bradford, was charged with causing death by dangerous driving in January 2024, and found guilty by a Leeds Crown Court jury in September this year.
The court heard that Mr Hussain, known as “Shaan”, went to Batool’s house in the early hours of the morning, driving the Lamborghini.
A short distance away from the house, they got out of the car and swapped seats.
Sentencing Batool on Tuesday, Judge Ray Singh said she got behind the wheel of the high-powered vehicle “with the clear intention of driving at extraordinary speeds,” telling her: “You needed no encouragement to take up that challenge.”
The judge said: “During the trial, various alternative explanations were advanced on your behalf, all of which were rejected – the possibility of mechanical failure, aquaplaning and your suggestion that, just prior to the collision, the controls of that vehicle had been tampered with by Shaan.
“The jury rejected those explanations. I do likewise.
“The sole cause of this collision was the manner of your driving.
“You deliberately exposed your passenger, yourself and other road users to an obvious and grave risk.”
Batool had been due to be sentenced a day earlier, but failed to attend court on Monday, with her barrister saying she had had a flare-up of endometriosis and gone to A&E.
Mr Dunn said it was “clearly a ruse” by Batool to avoid sentencing, and that she had made several attempts to “thwart the prosecution” throughout the case.
Judge Ray Singh issued a bench warrant for Batool, saying she was “avoiding being dealt with”, and the defendant was arrested and brought to court from the hospital.
'Broken us in ways we cannot put into words'
In a family statement for the court, Shaan’s mother, Nasreen, said: “My son was the heartbeat of this home. To lose him suddenly in this horror crash has broken us in ways we cannot put into words. He was just 20 years old — with his whole life ahead of him, dreams in his heart, and so much love to give. He was a beloved son, a cherished brother, a loyal friend, and a light in all our lives.
“My son cannot speak for himself now — so we will speak for him. He was kind, he was careful, he was loved beyond measure, and he was our hope for a better tomorrow. The loss of him has changed us forever. Nothing can bring our son back, and no sentence can undo the pain caused by his death.
“We simply want the impact his death has had on our family to be understood. We have lost a son, a brother and a much loved member of our family, and that loss will remain with us for the rest of our lives.”
'Incredibly difficult'
Speaking for himself and his fellow siblings, Shaan’s brother Mohammed Sohail, said: “Since losing Shaan, our lives have been incredibly difficult. His absence is not something that has become easier with time. It is something we are reminded of every single day .One of the hardest things for us is having to speak about our brother in the past tense. He was only twenty years old when his life was taken away. His life should have been spoken about in terms of what was still to come, not what had already been.
“What makes us immensely proud is the person Shaan was. Even today, people I do not know approach me when they realise I am his brother and tell me how amazing my brother was. They tell me about his kindness and how he always put others before himself. Hearing that is both beautiful and painful. It reminds me that the goodness we saw in Shaan at home was the same goodness he gave to everyone around him.”
"As a family we would like to thank the Police Officers who handled the case for their professionalism, diligence and support throughout. Their support made the situation more bearable, and I felt reassured that they were working tirelessly throughout. I would also like to thank the Crown Prosecution Service, the professional approach by Barrister Mr Dunn, Judge Singh and the jury who presided over the case."
“When any of us get behind the wheel we need to accept the responsibility of controlling a machine which can cause devastation if not handled responsibly.
"This especially applies when handling a car of the nature Batool drove that evening. Her driving put herself and anyone near her on the motorway at risk and it sadly resulted in the tragedy we have seen in this case.”
'Incredibly dangerous driving'
Detective Inspector Paul Conroy of the Major Collision Enquiry Team, said: “We welcome the sentencing of Batool for the incredibly dangerous driving she engaged in on 21 December 2022.
"Her actions caused the death of a young man in the prime of his life, devastating his family and leaving them facing a lifetime of loss."