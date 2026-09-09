Humaira Batool was driving the hired Urus model supercar at high speeds before it struck a barrier on the M62 and set alight, killing her friend Mohammed Shaan Hussain, aged 20.

Passenger Mohammed Shaan Hussain was killed in the fatal crash. Picture: WEST YORKSHIRE POLICE

By Flaminia Luck

A driver who reached speeds of up to 143mph in a hired Lamborghini on the M62 has been found guilty of causing the death of a man by dangerous driving.

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Humaira Batool, 26, from the Bankfoot area of Bradford, reached speeds of up to 143mph while she had taken a turn at driving the hired Lamborghini Urus she was travelling in during the early hours of December 21 2022, West Yorkshire Police said. The vehicle – which costs from £208,000 – went out of control in wet weather at about 4.20am while between junctions 22 and 23 westbound. It then hit a barrier causing it to flip over and ignite. Emergency services attended the scene and found Batool, who had suffered serious leg injuries. Mohammed Shaan Hussain, 20, was recovered from the car having suffered fatal injuries, the force said. An investigation into the circumstances of the crash by the major collision inquiry team followed, resulting in Batool later being arrested and then charged in January 2024 with causing death by dangerous driving.

Batool will be sentenced at Leeds Crown Court in November. Picture: Alamy

The trial previously heard Hussain, also from Bradford, had rented the vehicle and planned to use it to collect a friend from HMP Leeds. Jurors hear he collected his friend Batool from her home at around 4am. However, lster CCTV footage showed Batool, initially in the passenger seat, getting out at traffic lights and switching places with Hussain and taking the driver's seat. Read more: Ban 'menacing' balaclavas used to 'bully and intimidate', says Farage following anti-migrant protests Read more: Nigel Farage has 'one more election in him', says Reform's Laila Cunningham, as party conference overshadowed by foreign donations scandal Batool told the court she had "panicked" and got behind the wheel, after Hussain insisted she take the wheel as he was unable to drive. The court heard the car was travelling at about 120mph as it passed the "house in the middle of the motorway" landmark on the M62. Batool denied intending to drive at such high speeds, claiming Hussain had "reached over" and touched something causing the car to "just surge". A Lamborghini representative previously told the court there was no feature that would cause the car's speed to increase in such a way, other than a person's "right foot".

The supercar crashed along a stretch of the M62 close to the landmark farm between the carriageways. Picture: PA