The prosecution said they have social media photographs of Humaira Batool, 26, wearing a ballgown and high heels at a recent event despite attending court on crutches.

The body of Mohammed Shaan Hussain, 20, was pulled from the wreckage. Picture: West Yorkshire Police

By Flaminia Luck

A woman who killed her friend by crashing a rented Lamborghini was arrested at a hospital after failing to attend court for her sentencing.

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Humaira Batool, 26, lost control of the car after reaching speeds of up to 143mph on the M62 in West Yorkshire in the early hours of December 21 2022. The vehicle – which costs from £208,000 – went out of control in wet weather at about 4.20am while between junctions 22 and 23 westbound. It then hit a barrier causing it to flip over and ignite. Emergency services attended the scene and found Batool, who had suffered serious leg injuries. Her friend, Mohammed Shaan Hussain, 20, was recovered from the wreckage of the car but had been fatally injured. The trial previously heard Hussain, also from Bradford, had rented the car and planned to use it to collect a friend from HMP Leeds. Batool was found guilty in September and was due to be sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on Monday but failed to attend, with her barrister saying she had had a flare-up of endometriosis and had gone to A&E.

The supercar crashed along a stretch of the M62 close to the landmark farm between the carriageways. Picture: PA