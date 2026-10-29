The disaster near Toledo is Spain's second deadly rail crash in a year - with the transportation minister now facing calls to resign.

By Georgia Rowe

Spanish authorities have refused to rule out human error after an 'inexplicable' fault led to the country's deadliest train disaster in a decade.

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Spain has entered three days of mourning after Wednesday's fatal train disaster killed at least 68 people near Toledo - the second serious rail crash this year. Two high-speed trains were travelling on the Madrid-Seville line when they collided due to a computer failure giving the Renfe service authorisation to continue despite a red signal. Transport Minister, Óscar Puente, said the crash followed what he described as an “inexplicable” instruction from Spain’s central rail command centre after a safety system failed. He insisted the train engineers were not to blame. According to Puente, a computer malfunction caused the security system to fail across a 63 km section of track at 8.30am, bringing all trains on that stretch to a halt. However, the central command centre then instructed a Renfe train to resume its journey without speed restrictions. Read more: Spain declares three days of mourning after high-speed train disaster kills at least 68 - with dozens more in hospital Read more: Would you trust a bus driver trained by ChatGPT?

Óscar Puente following the collision of two high-speed trains. Picture: NurPhoto/Getty

It collided with a stationary Iryo train at 8.53am. Puente said the Renfe train should not have been told to move while a stop signal remained active on the line. If it was authorised to proceed, he said it should at least have been subject to a reduced speed limit. Authorities are still examining data to establish the train’s speed, although Puente said it may have been travelling at up to 200 km/h on that section of track. “I am not attributing responsibility to anyone; I am just stating the facts,” he added.

Two high-speed trains were travelling on the Madrid-Seville line when they collided due to a computer failure giving the Renfe service authorisation to continue despite a red signal. Picture: Reuters

Alongside the 68 confirmed fatalities, 148 people aboard the service were injured. Authorities confirmed 770 emergency personnel had been activated in the wake of the incident, including 200 from a military emergency unit. The Spanish government has decreed three days of official mourning beginning on Thursday, October 29. Autonomous regions Andalusia, Extremadura, Madrid, Catalonia and Navarra have also declared three days of official mourning. Around 500 were aboard the trains when they collided - and the latest fatal accident has led to calls for the nation's transportation minister Oscar Puente to resign.

A high-speed Renfe train hit an Iryo train near the kilometer marker 118, between the towns of Mora and Orgaz and Urda, in Toledo province. Picture: Florencia Tan Jun/Getty

Asked whether he was considering quitting, Oscar Puente said: "At this moment, what I am thinking about is clarifying this, and I am not thinking about myself." “A rear-end collision on the Spanish railway network is a truly implausible accident,” Mr Puente told reporters. He insisted Spain’s rail network remained safe, describing it as comparable to systems in other European countries. “Our railway system is reliable and safe,” he added, while acknowledging that failures can happen because of both technical issues and human error. The crash has intensified pressure on the minister following another fatal rail collision earlier this year. At least 45 people were killed and 170 more were injured when two trains derailed in southern Spain on 18 January.

The two trains were carrying more than 500 passengers collectively. Picture: Alamy