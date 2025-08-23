Human remains, which police believe may be that of children, have been found by builders who had been working on a property.

Police were contacted at 12.37pm on August 15 with a report that builders who had been carrying out work in Cleveland Road, Lytham, Lancashire, had found what they thought to be bones, Fylde Police said.

The remains have since been confirmed to be human, and inquiries have led police to understand that "they may be that of children and that this is an isolated historical burial", police added.

DI Andrew Crook of West CID said: "This is an incredibly sad discovery, and we are continuing our inquiries to establish the identity of the remains, including their age and how they died.

"Whilst we are keeping an open mind, I want to make it clear that we are not treating this as suspicious. We believe at this stage that the burial is a historic one."

